AI models capable of cyberattacks months away, says Five Eyes

Countermeasures

Five Eyes suggest investing in cyber defenses

The Five Eyes leaders have also suggested that businesses and leaders invest in cyber defenses, upgrade old systems or patch faulty software, and limit access to critical systems. They emphasized that while AI is being used by adversaries to "move faster and more effectively," it can also be part of the solution. The security alliance said organizations integrating AI tools into their security operations can detect vulnerabilities earlier, improve software quality, monitor unusual behavior, and respond faster to incidents.