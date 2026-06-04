AI neural networks reveal patterns in animal vocalizations and behavior

AI decoding prompts ethics questions

Some teams are using AI to decode sperm whale "codas" to see if they have grammar or names.

Others have sorted more than 122,000 mouse calls into types with AI's help.

Projects like CETI and Earth Species Project want to make two-way chats between humans and animals possible someday.

But researchers remind us that understanding animal signals isn't the same as translating them, since animals experience the world differently than we do.

All this progress is also sparking new questions about ethics and how we should interact with other species.