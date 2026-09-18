90% of CRED's code written by AI: Kunal Shah
What's the story
CRED founder Kunal Shah has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) now writes nearly 90% of the company's code. The revelation highlights the rapid integration of AI-assisted software development into start-up operations. In an interview with Thrive by Groww on YouTube, Shah also talked about how this growing trend is creating a productivity gap in tech companies.
Productivity gap
Productivity gap in tech firms
Shah said that around 10% of employees at a typical tech start-up are working at a different level of productivity than the rest.
He explained, "10% of every tech startup's employees are becoming a completely different species compared to the other 90%."
This observation highlights how some workers are adapting to and leveraging AI tools more effectively than others.
Shift in perception
Speeding up processes
Shah also emphasized that the productivity gains from AI aren't just about speeding up existing tasks. He argued that employees who know how to use AI tools can find traditional processes and even their colleagues comparatively slow.
Team transformation
Major transformation in software development
Shah's comments hint at a major transformation in how software development teams could function with more capable AI coding tools.
Instead of just using AI for generating snippets or helping with routine programming tasks, developers are likely to use these systems across larger portions of the software development process.
This shift could redefine team dynamics and productivity levels within tech companies.
AI integration
Balancing AI and human input
The 90% figure cited by Shah also shows how deeply CRED is integrating AI into its engineering workflow.
However, the statement doesn't mean that AI independently develops and maintains CRED's entire software stack; human engineers remain involved in development and oversight.
This balance between human input and machine efficiency is key to successful AI implementation in tech start-ups.