Google Gemini-powered apps elevate recipe creation to the next level

AI can create recipes from what's in your kitchen

By Vinita Jain 10:57 am Jun 10, 202610:57 am

What's the story

AI is revolutionizing the way we deal with cooking by adjusting recipes according to available kitchen ingredients. By examining ingredient lists, dietary preferences, and even food photos, AI tools can create recipes, recommend substitutions, estimate cooking steps, and reduce food waste. The beauty is simple: enter the ingredients you have, and the AI suggests recipes that match them. These tools can also swap missing items or customize dishes for nutrition goals and cooking time.