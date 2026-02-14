AI-native OS will disrupt smartphones, challenge iOS-Android duopoly: Carl Pei

Carl Pei , the CEO of London-based tech firm Nothing, has predicted that the next major disruption in smartphones could come from an AI-native operating system (OS) by 2028. Pei said this revolutionary change could be as significant as the transition from feature phones to smartphones. He believes that such a breakthrough could challenge the long-standing dominance of iOS and Android in consumer technology.

Disruption strategy Pei on OS rethinking Pei, who co-founded Nothing in October 2020 with Akis Evangelidis, stressed that real disruption would come from rethinking the OS itself and not just adding AI tools to existing platforms. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by industry giants in keeping up with consumer demands without being too far ahead of them. This is especially true for large ecosystems that have to move slowly by necessity.

Scale significance Nothing's unique position While early-stage start-ups are exploring AI-first concepts, Pei believes that scale is important. He said pure software companies or hardware-light ventures can innovate quickly, but mass-market products require manufacturing depth, supply chain strength, and distribution capabilities. This balance between having the resources of a larger company while maintaining the agility of a smaller one is what makes Nothing uniquely positioned for the next wave in consumer tech.

Advertisement