AI progress is unstoppable, AGI likely in 5 years: Musk
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could become superintelligent within five years. He believes that the benefits of this technology outweigh its potential dangers. However, he also warned about the possibility of catastrophic outcomes from advanced AI systems.
Changing views
Musk's philosophical conclusion
Musk has been vocal about the dangers of rapidly evolving AI systems. However, during a recent conversation, he sounded more optimistic than usual.
He admitted that while the chances of catastrophic outcomes from AI and robots are "not zero," he has accepted that we cannot slow down technological progress.
"My sort of philosophical conclusion is to look on the bright side," Musk said during an interview with The Economist.
Development debate
Stop button for AI development 'might not be worth pressing'
Musk doesn't think we can stop the rapid development of AI and robotics. He even suggested that if there was a stop button, it might not be worth pressing.
"At times I sort of think, well, perhaps even if there was a stop button, we probably shouldn't press it, because the most likely outcome is incredible abundance for all," he said.
Societal shift
Material scarcity might become irrelevant
Musk believes that if AI surpasses the collective intelligence of all humans in five years, and there is no major global catastrophe like a nuclear war, we could see a world where material scarcity becomes largely irrelevant.
"The only thing we can try to do is minimize the probability of the bad outcome," he said when asked about his prediction of a 10% to 20% chance of catastrophic AI outcomes.
Control concerns
Musk on AI governance
Musk is skeptical that humans will remain in control when AI becomes much smarter than us.
He thinks it's unrealistic to expect anyone to control a superintelligent system.
Instead, he believes future AI should be built with values that prioritize humanity's wellbeing and prosperity.