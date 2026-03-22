'Hasn't coded in months': OpenAI co-founder admits struggle with AI-boom

Andrej Karpathy, an OpenAI co-founder and independent AI researcher, has opened up about his struggles with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) . Speaking on the No Priors podcast, Karpathy said he is in a "state of psychosis" trying to understand the full potential of AI. He also admitted that he hasn't written any code since December last year.

Coding shift Coding in the age of AI Karpathy, who previously worked as a director at Tesla, said his coding habits have changed drastically. He now writes only 20% of his code with an AI agent handling the rest. This is a far cry from the earlier days when he used to write 80% of the code himself and relied on an agent for just 20%. "I don't think I've typed like a line of code probably since December," Karpathy said on the podcast.

AI anxiety Karpathy feels anxious about not being at the forefront Karpathy expressed his discomfort with not being at the forefront of this AI revolution. "I want to be at the forefront of it, and I'm very antsy that I'm not," he said. He also talked about how OpenClaw has taken over the tech industry by performing various tasks like managing calendars, browsing the web, writing emails, reading files shopping online and messaging on WhatsApp.

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