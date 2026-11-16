AI-related child sexual abuse material reports up 8,400% in 2-years
What's the story
A recent report by the Edinburgh-based Childlight - Global Child Safety Institute has revealed an alarming rise in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for child sexual exploitation. The study found that AI-related child abuse material, including deepfakes created using "nudify apps," surged from some 4,700 in 2023 to over four lakh in 2025. This marks a staggering increase of over 8,400% within two years.
Exploitation methods
AI-generated images can be used for blackmail
The report highlights that while the AI-generated images are fake, they can still be used to blackmail children into paying money or providing more such images.
The research looked at reports of such material from tech companies to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the US.
Professor Debi Fry, Childlight's global director of data, called these findings "shocking."
Geographic focus
Nearly 1 in 4 children experience abuse before turning 18
The research focused on East Asia and Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean, and North America.
It found that nearly one in four children will experience some form of abuse before turning 18.
The study also examined offline sexual abuse reporting, finding that almost a third of girls and more than one in 10 boys had experienced in-person sexual abuse during childhood in North America.
Reporting increase
Rapid evolution of threats to children posed by AI technology
The study found a 63% increase in the rate of reports and notices involving child sexual abuse material in the US between 2024 and 2025, compared to an 18% rise in Canada.
Fry expressed deep concern over the rapid evolution of threats to children posed by AI technology, emphasizing that these figures show an extraordinary rise in reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse material within just two years.
Call to action
'Governments must recognize this preventable public health emergency'
Paul Stanfield, the CEO of Childlight, stressed the need for governments to recognize this issue as a preventable public health emergency.
He said, "Millions of children are being subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse, yet governments are too often working with an incomplete picture of where harm is happening and who is most at risk."
Stanfield urged governments to "invest in better evidence and turn that intelligence into action."