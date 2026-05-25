Is Scotland's 'green data centers' policy ignoring AI impact?

A Scottish charity, Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS), has raised concerns over the emissions impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the country's "green data centers" policy. The charity argues that the lack of a clear definition for these facilities could result in significant carbon emissions being overlooked. The issue is especially pertinent as more than a dozen data centers are seeking planning permission in Scotland , including an AI growth zone near Glasgow.

Energy demand Data centers to consume 6.2GW of power The proposed data centers, including the AI growth zone in Lanarkshire, are expected to consume around 6.2GW of power. This is 1.5 times more than Scotland's total peak power usage in winter. Fintan Slye, CEO of the UK's National Energy System Operator (NESO), has encouraged data center developers to consider Scotland for their projects due to its higher renewable energy ratio and fewer grid constraints.

Misuse concerns Misuse of 'green' label could lead to emissions being overlooked APRS has warned that the "green" label for data center projects could be misused, even if they produce significant emissions. This could lead to developers getting preferential treatment from local authorities. For instance, an Edinburgh-based data center project this year appeared to have claimed it was a "green data center" in submissions to local authorities, despite planning to install 200 diesel backup generators.

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Framework scrutiny National Planning Framework's analysis is outdated The National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) mentions "green datacentres" as part of a national priority, claiming they will have an "overall negligible impact on achieving greenhouse gas emission reduction targets." However, APRS found that the underlying analysis used by NPF4 to reach this conclusion was conducted in 2022, before ChatGPT's release. At that time, analysts assumed any increase in emissions from data center use would be offset by reduced travel emissions.

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Gas connections Over 100 data center projects have sought gas connections Last week, energy company representatives revealed that over 100 data center projects have sought gas connections. This indicates their intention to burn gas for power, owing to a long wait time for connection to the overloaded National Grid. These developments raise questions about their alignment with the UK's climate goals.