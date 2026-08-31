Are doctors' AI scribes a threat to patient safety?

One case highlighted by Healthwatch England involved a woman who was wrongly diagnosed with demyelination, a serious nerve damage condition that can lead to multiple sclerosis.

The error was only corrected after the patient, an NHS health professional herself, questioned the AI tool's record of her MRI scan result.

"This was eventually corrected but was a very traumatizing experience to be given an incorrect diagnosis because of AI and then be told it's a typo," said the woman, who asked not to be named.