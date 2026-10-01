AI security startup Aisle finds 6 curl vulnerabilities assigned CVEs

Aisle's approach goes beyond flashy AI models; it digs into code context and double-checks its findings.

Out of 29 issues it spotted, six were confirmed as low-severity vulnerabilities and patched in Curl's latest update on September 2, 2026.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel, said, "I'm seeing the same for Linux as well. No idea what Aisle is doing differently, but wow...," showing that careful verification really matters when it comes to open-source security.