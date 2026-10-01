AI security startup Aisle finds 6 curl vulnerabilities assigned CVEs
Aisle, an AI startup focused on security, just found six low-severity new vulnerabilities in the widely used curl project, something other AI tools hadn't managed to do.
These issues are now officially recognized and have been assigned CVE numbers by the curl team.
Aisle's verification led to curl patches
Aisle's approach goes beyond flashy AI models; it digs into code context and double-checks its findings.
Out of 29 issues it spotted, six were confirmed as low-severity vulnerabilities and patched in Curl's latest update on September 2, 2026.
Greg Kroah-Hartman, the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel, said, "I'm seeing the same for Linux as well. No idea what Aisle is doing differently, but wow...," showing that careful verification really matters when it comes to open-source security.