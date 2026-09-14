'Competitive pressure can't justify recklessness': Altman calls for AI regulation
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called for strict regulations to manage the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The tech leader made the remarks in a series of posts on social media platform X. He emphasized that AI should always serve humanity and companies should act responsibly. His comments came after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggested slowing down AI development due to fears of losing control over these systems.
Risk assessment
Altman warns of 'extremely dystopian' future with powerful AI
Altman warned that if a super-powerful AI is used by one person or company to impose their worldview on others, the results could be "extremely dystopian."
He stressed that there are two potential paths for AI progress that could go wrong.
One is losing control of the future to AI, which he called unacceptable. The other is too much concentration of power in one country or lab.
Regulatory support
We need federal framework for frontier AI: Altman
Altman backed the idea of enforcing rules to manage AI frontier risk, a concept suggested by Amodei and supported by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
He said that the world deserves confidence that American companies developing increasingly capable AI will act responsibly.
"We welcome a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI," he added.
However, he also stressed not waiting for an antitrust exemption or legislation to start providing this confidence.
Global collaboration
International coordination needed in AI regulation
Altman stressed on the need for international coordination in AI regulation, saying "no amount of American competitive pressure should justify recklessness."
His comments came after Amodei advocated slowing down the pace of AI model development.
The Anthropic CEO warned that unchecked progress could outrun human ability to control such systems.
He also highlighted a phenomenon called recursive self-improvement, where an AI's growing ability to build the next generation of itself is starting to happen across the industry.