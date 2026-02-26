AI shouldn't create synthetic content without individual consent: Ashwini Vaishnaw

At the DNPA Conclave, Vaishnaw spoke about the erosion of trust in various pillars of human society, including media, legislature, and judiciary. He blamed this on deepfakes and a flood of disinformation. "The core tenet of trust is under threat. It is coming in different forms, deepfakes, things which have never happened anywhere; disinformation... creating synthetically generated pictures of well-respected people," he said.

Accountability

Platforms hosting such content should be held accountable

Vaishnaw also emphasized that platforms hosting such content should be held accountable. He said, "Platforms must wake up, must understand the importance of reinforcing trust in the institutions which human society has created over thousands of years." The minister also stressed on the need for online safety for children and all citizens, adding that non-adherence to these principles would make them responsible.