AI solves decade-old 'gluon puzzle' in physics

OpenAI's AI, GPT-5.2 Pro, has helped propose a solution to the "gluon puzzle"—a tough question in theoretical physics about how certain particles (gluons) interact. The discovery, published on February 13, 2026, shows that AI can spot patterns and solve problems even top physicists have struggled with for more than a decade.

GPT-5.2 solved the puzzle The "gluon puzzle" stumped experts because it was unclear if gluons could interact in a tricky part of momentum space called the half-collinear regime—something that was widely regarded as absent for years.

An internal, scaffolded version of GPT-5.2 spent roughly 12 hours producing a conjecture and formal proof which human researchers checked and verified, showing these interactions do happen there.

How AI helped researchers Researchers did some heavy math by hand but hit a wall with complexity.

That's where an internal, scaffolded version of GPT-5.2 stepped in—simplifying messy calculations and spotting patterns humans missed.

