AI speeds discovery of software vulnerabilities and widens organizations' exposure
Technology
AI is speeding up how quickly software bugs and security holes are found, but that's actually making life harder for organizations.
Now, researchers can spot these weaknesses way faster than before, and hackers can take advantage of them faster than before.
The big problem? Fixing these issues still takes time, so there's a growing gap where companies are left exposed.
AI could nearly double security flaws
By the current 2026 run rate, the number of new security flaws discovered each year could almost double thanks to AI.
Severity remains significant, with average CVSS reaching 7.19 in August.
Some flaws can even be exploited within hours after they're made public.
This means security teams have to stay on their toes and keep updating their defenses just to keep up with the pace.