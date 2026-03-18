AI startup Eragon raises $12 million, hits $100 million valuation

Eragon is building an AI operating system that lets teams use natural language prompts instead of clunky old interfaces. It connects with popular tools like Salesforce and other enterprise systems through a large language model, custom-trained on each client's data for extra security and smarter results.

Axiom partner Sandhya Venkatachalam sees 'enormous potential' in Eragon

Founded by former Oracle and Salesforce alum Josh Sirota, Eragon is already being used by big companies and fast-growing startups like Corgi.

Sirota says he expects Eragon to be a billion-dollar company by the end of the year.

Axiom's Sandhya Venkatachalam said, "We see enormous potential for Eragon to become the connective tissue for how modern teams operate and make decisions."