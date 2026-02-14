AI stethoscope can detect heart disease better than doctors
A new study found that an AI-powered stethoscope can catch valvular heart disease way more accurately than regular ones.
Tested on 357 people over 50 with risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes, this smart device picked up subtle signs doctors usually miss.
The device flagged heart issues with 92% sensitivity
The AI stethoscope flagged moderate-to-severe heart valve issues with 92% sensitivity—double what traditional stethoscopes managed.
Other studies reported very high sensitivity for certain severe conditions with only a few seconds of recording, and some suggested staff could use the device with minimal training.
While it's not perfect (a bit more likely to give false alarms), experts say this tech could help spot serious heart problems early, especially since so many cases go undiagnosed until it's too late.
For anyone worried about their heart health—or just into cool medical tech—this could mean faster referrals and better care right at your local clinic.
As Eko's Rosalie McDonough put it, "Valvular heart disease is unfortunately very common among older adults, yet it often goes undetected until symptoms become advanced," so catching it earlier could make a real difference.
More studies are coming, but the future of checkups is looking smarter already.