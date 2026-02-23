AI summit phishing scam targets attendees, including PM Modi
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 wrapped up in New Delhi last week, but a phishing campaign was found targeting attendees; the summit brought together over 50,000 people from over 118 countries.
Even big names like PM Modi and President Macron were at the event.
Summit organizers are asking people to verify messages
Scammers are sending fake SMS and WhatsApp messages asking for card info and OTPs, pretending to offer refunds.
The summit organizers are urging everyone who attended to double-check any messages and talk to their bank if they shared details—better safe than sorry.
Google announced a $15 billion boost for India's AI infrastructure
The five-day summit brought together leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and DeepMind's Demis Hassabis.
Highlights included Google announcing a $15 billion boost for India's AI infrastructure, plus new programs for digital connectivity and AI learning.