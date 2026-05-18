AI super apps reshape China's internet, reaching 600 million users
China's internet scene is changing fast, thanks to AI super apps that let you shop, order food, or get stuff done with just a quick command.
More than 600 million people are thought to have used some form of agentic app, which are making everyday tasks smoother and shaking up how people spend money online.
It's the next step after big names like Baidu and WeChat changed things up in earlier years.
Alibaba adds Qwen to Taobao
Alibaba just added its Qwen chatbot to Taobao for smart shopping, while ByteDance and Tencent are racing to bring their own AI tools into Douyin and WeChat.
Most of these services are free right now as companies try hard to win users with promotions and deals.
But even with all this buzz, profits aren't guaranteed (Alibaba's Chinese e-commerce division's adjusted operating profit was down 40% year on year in the first quarter of 2026), showing that staying on top in the AI race isn't easy.