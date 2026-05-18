AI super apps reshape China's internet, reaching 600 million users

Alibaba adds Qwen to Taobao

Alibaba just added its Qwen chatbot to Taobao for smart shopping, while ByteDance and Tencent are racing to bring their own AI tools into Douyin and WeChat.

Most of these services are free right now as companies try hard to win users with promotions and deals.

But even with all this buzz, profits aren't guaranteed (Alibaba's Chinese e-commerce division's adjusted operating profit was down 40% year on year in the first quarter of 2026), showing that staying on top in the AI race isn't easy.