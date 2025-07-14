AI text prompts hidden in academic papers for positive reviews

More openness is needed so everyone knows when AI is involved

Researchers discovered that preprints had hidden AI cues—a trend inspired by suggestions to use prompts for softer reviews.

While using large language models (LLMs) is becoming more common (nearly 1 in 5 researchers have tried them), experts warn that sneaky tactics like this could undermine trust in peer review.

The takeaway? More openness is needed so everyone knows when AI is involved in the process.