Next Article
India employs AI-Powered portable kits in TB battle
India is stepping up its fight against tuberculosis with new AI-powered portable X-ray machines.
These handy, camera-like devices are now being used in places like Puducherry to quickly scan for TB, making it easier to catch cases early and stop the disease from spreading—especially in areas where resources are tight.
473 devices across India, plans to add another 1,500 soon
Supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), these machines help screen people at higher risk, like family members of TB patients or anyone with breathing issues.
In just 100 days, they screened nearly 13 crore people and found over 7 lakh cases—many without symptoms.
Right now, there are 473 of these devices across India, with plans to add another 1,500 soon to reach even more communities.