India employs AI-Powered portable kits in TB battle

Supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), these machines help screen people at higher risk, like family members of TB patients or anyone with breathing issues.

In just 100 days, they screened nearly 13 crore people and found over 7 lakh cases—many without symptoms.

Right now, there are 473 of these devices across India, with plans to add another 1,500 soon to reach even more communities.