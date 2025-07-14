NASA warns of approaching 280-Foot asteroid

MA90 is moving super fast—around 32,000km/h

MA90 is moving super fast—around 32,000km/h—and belongs to a group of asteroids that cross Earth's orbit.

NASA, ISRO, and other space agencies are keeping an eye on it just in case its path changes.

This flyby gives researchers a cool chance to study what these space rocks are made of and how they move. Plus, tracking asteroids like this helps everyone get better at protecting our planet in the future!