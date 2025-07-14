Next Article
NASA warns of approaching 280-Foot asteroid
A pretty big asteroid called 2025 MA90 is flying past our planet soon. It's about the size of a blue whale (85 meters across!) and will come within four million kilometers of Earth.
Sounds close, but NASA says there's no danger—it doesn't meet their "hazardous" criteria, so we're all safe.
MA90 is moving super fast—around 32,000km/h—and belongs to a group of asteroids that cross Earth's orbit.
NASA, ISRO, and other space agencies are keeping an eye on it just in case its path changes.
This flyby gives researchers a cool chance to study what these space rocks are made of and how they move. Plus, tracking asteroids like this helps everyone get better at protecting our planet in the future!