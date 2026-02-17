AI to speed up drug discovery in India

AI is helping scientists spot promising drug targets, screen compounds faster, and fine-tune potential medicines. It's also making clinical trials smoother by matching patients and handling tricky paperwork. About one in five companies now use AI for things like quality checks and workflow management.

What's next for AI in pharma?

Experts say 2026 could be a turning point: instead of just testing out AI, pharma companies could start using it at scale.

A recent Bain survey found leaders expect generative AI to deliver twice the impact of older methods within a few years.

India's startups and growing data resources could help the country lead in next-gen clinical research.