Engineers could soon be evaluated on AI tokens: NVIDIA CEO

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has suggested that "AI tokens" could soon become a key metric for hiring and evaluating software engineers. Speaking during an episode of the All-In Podcast, Huang said that in an AI-driven world, traditional measures of productivity like lines of code or output may be replaced by a new metric: how effectively engineers use AI compute, measured in 'tokens.'

New evaluation metric Token usage could become a key benchmark for performance Huang argued that as AI becomes an integral part of daily development workflows, token usage could become a key benchmark for performance. This would mean companies would evaluate engineers not just on what they produce but also on how much and how well they use AI tools to boost their output. "If that person did not consume at least $250,000 worth of tokens, I am going to be deeply alarmed," Huang said while explaining his point.

AI tokens explained What are AI tokens? AI tokens are basic units used by artificial intelligence systems to perform tasks like text generation, coding, or data analysis. Each input prompt and output response consumes tokens, effectively representing the computing power required to complete a task. As companies pay for this compute, token usage becomes a measurable proxy for how much AI assistance an engineer is deploying in their work.

Advertisement

Productivity metric Huang's argument reflects a broader shift in the industry Huang's argument reflects a broader shift in the industry, where expensive talent should be paired with heavy use of powerful AI systems. This is because companies risk underutilizing both otherwise. As AI adoption scales, this cost-linked metric is increasingly being seen as a way to quantify productivity in AI-heavy roles. Leading models such as Anthropic's Claude or systems from Google and OpenAI typically charge per token, running into a few dollars per million tokens depending on usage.

Advertisement