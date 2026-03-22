Engineers could soon be evaluated on AI tokens: NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has suggested that "AI tokens" could soon become a key metric for hiring and evaluating software engineers. Speaking during an episode of the All-In Podcast, Huang said that in an AI-driven world, traditional measures of productivity like lines of code or output may be replaced by a new metric: how effectively engineers use AI compute, measured in 'tokens.'
New evaluation metric
Token usage could become a key benchmark for performance
Huang argued that as AI becomes an integral part of daily development workflows, token usage could become a key benchmark for performance. This would mean companies would evaluate engineers not just on what they produce but also on how much and how well they use AI tools to boost their output. "If that person did not consume at least $250,000 worth of tokens, I am going to be deeply alarmed," Huang said while explaining his point.
AI tokens explained
What are AI tokens?
AI tokens are basic units used by artificial intelligence systems to perform tasks like text generation, coding, or data analysis. Each input prompt and output response consumes tokens, effectively representing the computing power required to complete a task. As companies pay for this compute, token usage becomes a measurable proxy for how much AI assistance an engineer is deploying in their work.
Productivity metric
Huang's argument reflects a broader shift in the industry
Huang's argument reflects a broader shift in the industry, where expensive talent should be paired with heavy use of powerful AI systems. This is because companies risk underutilizing both otherwise. As AI adoption scales, this cost-linked metric is increasingly being seen as a way to quantify productivity in AI-heavy roles. Leading models such as Anthropic's Claude or systems from Google and OpenAI typically charge per token, running into a few dollars per million tokens depending on usage.
Future trend
Token budgets may become the new hiring metric
Huang suggested that companies may soon start assigning 'token budgets' to engineers, just like salaries or project resources today. He argued that access to compute could become as important as compensation, with firms offering larger AI budgets gaining an edge in attracting top talent. This means engineers may be judged not only on output but also on how aggressively they use AI tools to speed up their work.