AI tool detects cervical cancer signs 5 years early
A researcher from Tirupati has built an AI tool that can detect early signs of cervical cancer up to five years before tumors form.
This could help lower India's high rates of new cases and deaths—over 1.2 lakh women were diagnosed, and 77,000 died in 2020.
How the system works
Developed by Lalasa Mukku during her PhD at CHRIST University, the system analyzes colposcope images of the cervix and tracks tissue changes over time.
It achieved an accuracy of 94%, a recall rate of 95% and an F1 score of 94.21 when validated on patients.
Three national patents granted for this innovation
The tech uses advanced models to clean up images and track changes over time, making detection even more reliable.
With three national patents and over 20 research papers published, this breakthrough could make early screening way more accessible for women across India.