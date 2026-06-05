Use these AI tools for picture-perfect selfies

AI tools have changed the game of selfies, allowing people to improve lighting, facial details, and create polished versions of their photos. Whether you are using KaCha for instant improvements or Reface's AI Selfie Generator for stylised transformations, the results are amazing. But it all starts with a good base photo. Natural light, simple backgrounds, and proper framing make it easier for AI tools to create stunning selfies.

Tip 1 Choosing the right base photo A successful selfie starts with a well-captured base photo. Make sure you use natural light to make your face evenly lit. Keep the background simple to avoid distractions, and hold the camera at eye level for a flattering angle. Proper framing of your face is critical, as it makes AI tools work better in enhancing your selfie.

Tip 2 Utilizing AI enhancement apps AI enhancement apps such as KaCha can instantly enhance your selfies by tweaking brightness, contrast, and skin details. These apps provide different styles or templates that you could try to discover the most flattering outcome. The trick is to save a version that appears natural and not over-edited.

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Tip 3 Exploring advanced editing options For those looking to take things a step further, the combination of tools such as Nanobanana and Canva can prove to be handy in generating advanced AI selfie content. This can be in the form of a polished portrait sequence or short visual edits. The combination allows users to play with different styles while keeping their selfies as real as possible, improving the quality and appeal of the images.

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