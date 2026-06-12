5 AI tools for sustainable fashion choices

Tool 1

CLO 3D: Virtual garment simulations

CLO 3D is a game-changer as it enables designers to create accurate garment simulations without cutting a single piece of fabric. This drastically minimizes the requirement of physical samples, thus reducing material waste. By facilitating virtual prototyping, CLO 3D enables brands to curb overproduction and save money on unnecessary prototyping. This tool is particularly useful for brands looking to simplify their design process while being sustainable.