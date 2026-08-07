AI tools like ChatGPT influence $8B in online shopping referrals
AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are changing how people shop online.
This year, shoppers are expected to spend $8 billion after AI agents such as Anthropic's Claude and Gemini direct them to retail sites, and 41% of US consumers have used generative AI for online shopping.
Even better, visitors referred by AI services generated 41% higher revenue per visit than shoppers arriving through traditional channels.
Brands update product info for AI
Brands are updating their product info so AI chatbots can answer detailed questions, but consumers still appear more comfortable completing purchases on retailers' own websites.
Companies like Ulta Beauty say they've seen "double the conversion and intent" from AI referrals, but they want transactions (and customer data) to stay on their platforms.
Even with Amazon Web Services helping brands like Kate Spade use smarter marketing, retailers are making sure they don't lose touch with shoppers.