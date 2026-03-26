Online teachers, these AI tools can really simplify your work

In the fast-evolving world of online education, AI tools are proving to be a teacher's best friend. These tools assist in simplifying lesson planning, content creation, engagement, and assessment. By automating mundane tasks, educators can spend more time engaging with students. Here are five must-have AI picks for 2026 that make virtual classrooms better, as recommended by teachers today.

Tip 1 Google Gemini enhances lesson planning Google Gemini integrates seamlessly into Google Workspace apps like Docs and Slides. It lets teachers generate lesson plans and quizzes right from within the app, without having to switch tabs. This tool enables standards-aligned content creation directly in familiar tools, making it perfect for online teaching.

Tip 2 MagicSchool.ai reduces prep time MagicSchool.ai provides more than 60 tools specifically designed for educators to create differentiated lesson plans and assessments. It is great for generating interactive scaffolds in no time, cutting down prep time by as much as 70%. This will keep your curriculum aligned while still being IEP-friendly.

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Tip 3 ChatGPT assists in brainstorming activities ChatGPT is the perfect AI assistant, helping educators with unit ideas and activity prompts for specific grade levels. Teachers use it to brainstorm virtual activities and create assessments online. The Plus version of ChatGPT provides faster outputs, which is especially helpful in dealing with complex tasks quickly. The tool helps educators create engaging content as per educational standards, improving the online teaching experience overall.

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Tip 4 Microsoft Copilot automates drafting tasks Perfectly embedded in Microsoft 365 tools, like Word and PowerPoint, Microsoft Copilot serves as an excellent AI assistant for automating a range of drafting tasks. It quickly drafts presentations and evaluates student progress data, thereby saving precious time. The tool makes planning more efficient by matching outputs with educational standards, so teachers can spend more time interacting with students than getting mired in paperwork.