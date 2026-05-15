How to make your daily commute eco-friendly

The transportation sector is undergoing a major transformation, courtesy of artificial intelligence technologies targeting environmental sustainability. As cities across the world strive to cut carbon emissions and build greener urban spaces, AI-powered tools are becoming key in fulfilling these goals. Here are five such innovative AI tools transforming eco-friendly transportation.

#1 Google Maps eco-routing Google Maps has also added AI capabilities to recommend sustainable routes that consume less fuel and cause fewer emissions. By looking at real-time traffic data, it recommends the best paths and even suggests the best time to leave to avoid road congestion. This tool helps not just individual commuters, but also logistics companies, save unnecessary idling and fuel wastage, demonstrating how simple route optimization can make a difference for the environment.

#2 Sense energy monitoring system Sense mainly emphasizes home energy and leverages advanced AI to analyze real-time power consumption patterns. For EV-owning households, this system optimizes charging schedules during off-peak hours, when renewable sources of energy are more common. By offering detailed insights into energy usage, Sense allows you to make smarter decisions about EV charging, cutting down on your overall environmental impact.

Advertisement

#3 Samsara fleet management platform Samsara provides wide AI-driven fleet management tools for commercial transportation companies looking to cut emissions. The platform leverages telematics data, with machine learning, to optimize routes, keep tabs on fuel consumption, and find inefficiencies. Companies utilizing this system report 15% to 20% cut in fuel costs, and significant reductions in carbon emissions.

Advertisement

#4 Geotab Ace Fleet Intelligence System Geotab Ace is a generative AI assistant that helps fleet managers decipher complex vehicle data using natural language queries. It examines telematics data for insights into fuel efficiency, maintenance schedules, and driver behavior patterns. By optimizing routes and curbing unnecessary idling, Geotab Ace contributes to achieving 10% to 15% reductions in carbon emissions, all while minimizing operational costs.