How AI tools have become teachers' latest BFF! 

From automating routine tasks to personalizing every learning experience and enhancing student engagement, artificial intelligence is transforming education as we know it. This way, teachers can spend more time teaching and connecting with students. In 2026, platforms such as MagicSchool.ai, Curipod, and SchoolAI stand out with their capabilities to simplify lesson planning and aid differentiation without taking the place of human teaching.

#1 MagicSchool.ai: A comprehensive suite MagicSchool.ai offers more than 60 tools specifically designed for educators. It allows you to generate standards-aligned lesson plans, rubrics, assessments, scaffolds, and parent communications within a matter of minutes. Trusted by millions of teachers, it saves hours on prep work by generating differentiated materials for mixed-ability classrooms, including customized worksheets/activity ideas aligned with their grade levels and curriculum goals.

#2 Curipod: Revolutionizing interactive lessons Curipod turns basic prompts into lively slide decks with polls, quizzes, word clouds, and discussion prompts prepped for the classroom. Teachers enter a topic into the system; the AI creates engaging activities that encourage real-time feedback and participation. This makes sessions more inclusive, all while cutting down the time required for slide preparation.

#3 SchoolAI: All-in-one platform for K-12 With automated grading, progress tracking, personalized recommendations, and custom chatbots (with built-in monitoring for safe student use), SchoolAI offers an all-in-one platform. It also takes care of administrative workflows such as content creation and support tools, all in an efficient manner. This way, schools can implement AI without any worry while customizing it to individual learning needs.

