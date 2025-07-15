Next Article
AI transforms devotional apps into spiritual guides
Spiritual and astrology apps like AppsForBharat, Utsav, Bhagva, and Vaya are getting a tech upgrade with AI.
Now you can get real-time translations of chants, personalized puja recommendations, and even find the right priest—all through your phone.
AI is also making rituals more accessible by suggesting content based on your needs.
AppsForBharat is going to be in 20+ temple towns
AppsForBharat just raised $20 million to expand into 20+ temple towns and level up their digital tools.
With this boost, expect smarter features and a smoother experience as these apps aim to make spiritual journeys more interactive for everyone.