AI transforms devotional apps into spiritual guides Technology Jul 15, 2025

Spiritual and astrology apps like AppsForBharat, Utsav, Bhagva, and Vaya are getting a tech upgrade with AI.

Now you can get real-time translations of chants, personalized puja recommendations, and even find the right priest—all through your phone.

AI is also making rituals more accessible by suggesting content based on your needs.