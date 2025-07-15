Handheld console transforms into pocket-sized card
Say hello to GamerCard—a super compact handheld console created by Grant Sinclair for retro game lovers, developers, and anyone curious about making games.
It fits right in your pocket and runs on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W.
Out of the box, you get Bloo Kid 2 and AstroBlaze DX, plus you can dive into loads of classic titles using emulators or the Pi Game app.
Lightweight design, PICO-8 support, and more
GamerCard is lightweight (just 100g) with a crisp 4-inch IPS display, stereo speakers, and up to 128GB storage—so plenty of room for your favorites.
The battery is powered by a 1,600-mAh cell.
If you're into building your own games, it supports the PICO-8 app (sold separately).
You can grab one online from Grant Sinclair's site for £125 (about $168), with delivery in eight to 10 weeks—and there are plans for retail store launches soon.