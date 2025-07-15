Handheld console transforms into pocket-sized card

Lightweight design, PICO-8 support, and more

GamerCard is lightweight (just 100g) with a crisp 4-inch IPS display, stereo speakers, and up to 128GB storage—so plenty of room for your favorites.

The battery is powered by a 1,600-mAh cell.

If you're into building your own games, it supports the PICO-8 app (sold separately).

You can grab one online from Grant Sinclair's site for £125 (about $168), with delivery in eight to 10 weeks—and there are plans for retail store launches soon.