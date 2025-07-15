Versatile StanbyME 2: A portable Dolby audiovisual experience
LG just dropped the StanbyME 2, its latest portable smart screen, after first showing it off at CES 2025.
This new version packs a larger 27-inch QHD touchscreen, built-in Dolby sound, and a design that's even easier to move around—making it perfect for streaming, gaming, or just chilling with friends.
StanbyME 2 carries a hefty price tag
You can roll the StanbyME 2 around on its stand, hang it on your wall, or lay it flat for games.
It runs on LG's WebOS (so all your favorite streaming apps are there), supports AirPlay and Google Cast for easy mirroring, and lasts about four hours unplugged—great for outdoor movie nights.
Powered by an Alpha8 AI processor with Dolby Vision support for crisp visuals, it starts rolling out globally this July (first in Hong Kong and Turkiye).
In Singapore, it's priced at SGD 1,799 (roughly ₹1.07 lakh), but US pricing is still under wraps.