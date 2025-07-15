Versatile StanbyME 2: A portable Dolby audiovisual experience

StanbyME 2 carries a hefty price tag

You can roll the StanbyME 2 around on its stand, hang it on your wall, or lay it flat for games.

It runs on LG's WebOS (so all your favorite streaming apps are there), supports AirPlay and Google Cast for easy mirroring, and lasts about four hours unplugged—great for outdoor movie nights.

Powered by an Alpha8 AI processor with Dolby Vision support for crisp visuals, it starts rolling out globally this July (first in Hong Kong and Turkiye).

In Singapore, it's priced at SGD 1,799 (roughly ₹1.07 lakh), but US pricing is still under wraps.