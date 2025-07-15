Zuckerberg's massive investment in AI superintelligence
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is going all-in on artificial intelligence, dropping hundreds of billions of dollars to build some of the world's biggest AI data centers.
Their goal? To create "superintelligence"—AI that can outthink humans at most tasks.
To make it happen, Meta's recruiting top engineers from rivals like Apple and Google with some pretty tempting offers.
Meta's AI supercomputer could be as powerful as brain
The first mega-cluster, called Prometheus, should go live by 2026. Another project, Hyperion, is set to reach a massive 5 gigawatts—meaning serious computing power for training next-gen AI models.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's strong ad business will fund these ambitious plans.
If all goes as planned, Meta could be the first to launch a supercluster this size and speed up the race toward smarter-than-human AI.