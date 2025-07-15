Zuckerberg's massive investment in AI superintelligence

Meta's AI supercomputer could be as powerful as brain

The first mega-cluster, called Prometheus, should go live by 2026. Another project, Hyperion, is set to reach a massive 5 gigawatts—meaning serious computing power for training next-gen AI models.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's strong ad business will fund these ambitious plans.

If all goes as planned, Meta could be the first to launch a supercluster this size and speed up the race toward smarter-than-human AI.