Meta targets 'Unoriginal' Facebook content

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is rolling out tougher rules for accounts that keep reposting other people's content without adding anything new. The goal? To keep feeds fresh and give credit where it's due. Earlier this year, Meta already removed millions of fake or spammy profiles, showing they're serious about cleaning things up.

What will happen if you repost others' content If you're caught repeatedly sharing copied posts, your reach will drop and you could temporarily lose monetization perks.

Facebook is also testing a feature that sends viewers straight to the original creator's video—so those who actually make stuff get noticed (and paid) for their work.

New rules coming in gradually Meta says the new rules are coming in gradually, so creators have time to adjust.

You'll be able to track any penalties or distribution issues right from your Professional Dashboard or Support home screen, making it easier to stay in the clear.