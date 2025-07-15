Elon Musk reveals phallic map for robotaxi expansion

Tesla's robotaxi service faces bumps

Despite the fun rollout, Tesla's Robotaxi service is hitting some bumps.

The company's stock has dropped 20% since January—partly linked to Musk's ties to Donald Trump.

The new route is getting flak for technical glitches and odd design choices; critics say it doesn't add much value and feels like more of Musk's signature humor than real progress.

Plus, the $4.20 fare (yep, that number) is raising eyebrows for its cannabis reference, adding to questions about how seriously Tesla is taking this launch.