Elon Musk reveals phallic map for robotaxi expansion
Elon Musk just announced a bigger Robotaxi route for Tesla in Austin, dropping the news on X with a playful "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."
The official Robotaxi account joined in with jokes about "expanding our surface area" and being "big eggplant fans," and Musk kept the banter going with, "Bigger, longer and uncut."
Tesla's robotaxi service faces bumps
Despite the fun rollout, Tesla's Robotaxi service is hitting some bumps.
The company's stock has dropped 20% since January—partly linked to Musk's ties to Donald Trump.
The new route is getting flak for technical glitches and odd design choices; critics say it doesn't add much value and feels like more of Musk's signature humor than real progress.
Plus, the $4.20 fare (yep, that number) is raising eyebrows for its cannabis reference, adding to questions about how seriously Tesla is taking this launch.