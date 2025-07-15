Elon Musk's AI bot introduces anime companion with 'NSFW' mode
xAI, Elon Musk's AI company, just rolled out Companions—a feature in the Grok app where you can chat with animated AI characters like Ani, an anime-inspired avatar.
It's all about making conversations feel more lively and personal, not just text on a screen.
How to access the feature
Right now, Companions is only for Premium+ and SuperGrok subscribers on iOS.
You'll need to turn it on in your settings; after that, you'll find it in the side menu.
You can interact by typing or talking—voice and text are both options.
Android users will have to wait a bit longer.
Companions joins the trend of AI companionship apps
This launch follows some recent drama around Grok's responses and taps into the rising trend of AI companionship apps.
Other platforms like Character. AI have even faced legal headaches over their virtual friends—showing that building emotional connections with AI isn't always simple.