Cognition acquires AI coding startup Windsurf

Cognition is betting big on the future of coding

Cognition now gets Windsurf's powerful coding tools and most of its employees.

Windsurf was already pulling in $82 million a year and had hundreds of thousands using its platform daily.

By bringing Windsurf's tech into Devin, Cognition is aiming to level up what AI can do for coders—and they're making sure everyone from the old team shares in the rewards right away.