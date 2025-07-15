Next Article
Cognition acquires AI coding startup Windsurf
Cognition, the team behind the AI coder Devin, has snapped up Windsurf—an AI startup that's been making waves in enterprise tech.
This comes right after Google hired away Windsurf's top talent in a huge deal, but didn't actually buy the company itself.
Cognition is betting big on the future of coding
Cognition now gets Windsurf's powerful coding tools and most of its employees.
Windsurf was already pulling in $82 million a year and had hundreds of thousands using its platform daily.
By bringing Windsurf's tech into Devin, Cognition is aiming to level up what AI can do for coders—and they're making sure everyone from the old team shares in the rewards right away.