Mysterious Chinese satellite found in unusual orbit

Shiyan-28B 01 is circling Earth at an 11-degree tilt—way less than China 's typical 35 degrees—thanks to some mid-flight rocket moves. Its new path covers the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, areas Chinese satellites haven't usually reached. The main goal? Testing space tech and exploring the space environment.

How to view the satellite?

If you live near the equator or in low-latitude regions, you might catch a glimpse of Shiyan-28B 01 just after sunset or before sunrise, based on its 11-degree inclination.

Satellite tracking sites can help you find out when to look up, though this is a general suggestion.

Just keep in mind: its low angle means only certain places with clear skies will get a good view as it zips by about 795km above us at nearly 27,000km/h.