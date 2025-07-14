Google launches curated AI notebooks for diverse topics

How to use these featured notebooks?

Google teamed up with The Atlantic and The Economist to boost content quality. You can now chat with an AI about the material or listen to podcast-style audio overviews.

Over 140,000 notebooks have already been publicly shared in the past month—showing just how much people are jumping in.

As editorial director Steven Johnson puts it, this is a peek at how expert-curated notes could make learning way more personal and engaging.