Want healthier meals? Try these AI tools

AI has transformed how we calculate meal nutritional values, making it a seamless process. Earlier, this task involved manual logging and searching databases, but now, AI tools can analyze photos, estimate portions, and break down calories and nutrients in seconds. This development makes nutrition tracking easier for those looking to manage weight or achieve health goals. With AI providing quick insights, users can make informed dietary choices effortlessly.

#1 Photo analysis for quick insights AI tools such as MyFitnessPal employ photo analysis to recognize food on your plate. By taking a shot of your meal, the app computes calories and gives macro and micronutrient details from a large database. This feature saves the hassle of manual entry and gives accurate estimates for simple meals. However, it could have some minor inaccuracies because of crowdsourced data in a free version.

#2 Portion estimation enhances accuracy SnapCalorie emphasizes estimating portion sizes first, especially while eating out, to improve accuracy. This way, you reduce the chances of errors before you start identifying food items and assigning nutritional values. You can even add notes related to menu specifics to narrow down results even further. With a portion estimation first approach, SnapCalorie guarantees more accurate nutritional value calculations, making it a great tool for anyone looking for accurate dietary information.

#3 Advanced detection with deep learning LogMeal's Food AI caters to professionals requiring more sophisticated food tracking. It detects more than 1,300 dishes using deep learning trained on a massive food dataset. Perfect for healthcare use-cases such as diabetes management or customized wellness apps, LogMeal offers detailed insights into what a meal is made of via image analysis.

