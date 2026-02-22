AI 'tsunami' will transform economy, politics: Dario Amodei Technology Feb 22, 2026

AI is about to shake things up in a big way, according to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

On Nikhil Kamath's podcast "People by WTF," Amodei described the coming impact of AI as "a tsunami," saying both the economy and global politics are in for huge changes.

He doesn't see AI as bad, but feels it's important to guide its growth responsibly.