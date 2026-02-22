AI 'tsunami' will transform economy, politics: Dario Amodei
AI is about to shake things up in a big way, according to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
On Nikhil Kamath's podcast "People by WTF," Amodei described the coming impact of AI as "a tsunami," saying both the economy and global politics are in for huge changes.
He doesn't see AI as bad, but feels it's important to guide its growth responsibly.
Amodei's predictions on AI's impact
Amodei described a future in which AI agents could function as "a country of geniuses" in data centres—handling tasks that go way beyond what most people can do today.
He warned that AI could cause economic displacement, including disruption to entry-level white-collar jobs.