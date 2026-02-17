AI voice tech can now mimic human emotions

This tech can turn any text into natural-sounding speech in 70+ languages, picking up on details like tone and rhythm. It's fast too—offering ultra-low latency. You can even clone voices from samples, or improve quality with more audio.

ElevenLabs is also working on features for wearables

ElevenLabs powers everything from phone and chat support to music generation and real-time conversation. Meesho alone uses it for around 60,000 calls every day.

CEO Mati Staniszewski says voice is "the next interface for AI," and the company is working on features for wearables and helping people regain lost voices—while also protecting against misuse like cloning celebrity voices.