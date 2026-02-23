AI will automate entire industries, not just jobs: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI won't just take over certain jobs—it could automate entire industries. Speaking at IIT Delhi, he talked about both the big opportunities and serious challenges AI brings to fields like education, healthcare, and work.

Altman's vision for India in 2047 Altman painted a picture of India in 2047 where superintelligent AI is available to everyone, reshaping how we learn and work.

He told students that while they may not outsmart AI by graduation, their creativity and motivation will set them apart.

Don't just follow your parents' old-school career tips Altman admitted that as AI grows, some jobs will vanish while new ones pop up fast.

His advice? Don't just follow your parents' old-school career tips—"Listening to old people is the biggest mistake young people make."

Instead, trust your instincts and focus on building "agency," or believing you can shape your own future.