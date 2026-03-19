AI won't take away jobs, but make us busier: Jensen Technology Mar 19, 2026

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't worried about AI taking away jobs: In fact, he thinks it'll do the opposite.

Speaking at GTC 2026, Huang pointed out that every big tech leap, from PCs to the internet, actually made people busier and created new opportunities.

"PCs made us more busy. The internet made us more busy," he shared.