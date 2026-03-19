AI won't take away jobs, but make us busier: Jensen
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't worried about AI taking away jobs: In fact, he thinks it'll do the opposite.
Speaking at GTC 2026, Huang pointed out that every big tech leap, from PCs to the internet, actually made people busier and created new opportunities.
"PCs made us more busy. The internet made us more busy," he shared.
AI can help fill job shortages
Huang highlighted that there are already millions of open jobs in fields like trucking and manufacturing, and said shortages are holding back growth.
He believes robots and AI can help fill these gaps and boost productivity.
NVIDIA's future in AI
Having led NVIDIA, Huang framed AI as essential infrastructure for businesses and countries.
He's confident about the future too, predicting NVIDIA's AI chips could bring in $1 trillion in sales.