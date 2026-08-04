AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI launch Voice of India platform
IIT Madras's AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI just rolled out the Voice of India platform, a new tool to test how well AI actually works for Indian languages, accents, and real-life situations.
Launched at an event in New Delhi in the presence of S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it's all about making sure AI understands India as it really is.
Assesses AI voice, translation, legal reasoning
The platform checks how good AI is at things like voice, speech translation, and even legal reasoning across different dialects and regions.
Mitesh Khapra from AI4Bharat put it simply: "With AI systems becoming more deeply integrated into society, rigorous evaluation becomes as important as model development itself. Through Voice of India, we hope to provide the research community, industry, and policymakers with scientifically robust evaluation frameworks that reflect India's linguistic diversity. India has a unique opportunity not only to build AI for the world, but also to help define how the world measures it," Josh Talks AI co-founder Shobhit Banga added that their system gives an honest look at where today's AIs shine or still need work.