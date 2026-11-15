India's 1st fetal surgery conducted at AIIMS-Delhi
What's the story
Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have successfully performed India's first fetal surgery. The complex six-hour procedure was conducted on November 12 at the AIIMS Neurosciences Centre and involved a maternal-fetal medicine team. The surgery was done to treat myelomeningocele, a severe form of spina bifida, in an unborn baby at 25 weeks of pregnancy.
Condition
What is myelomeningocele and why is it dangerous?
Myelomeningocele is a condition where an opening in the baby's spine allows the spinal cord and its coverings to protrude. This leaves the nerves exposed to progressive damage.
Children born with this condition can suffer from paralysis, bladder and bowel dysfunction, and hydrocephalus, which may require additional surgery.
The prenatal repair aims to reduce neurological damage before birth and improve outcomes for the child.
Surgical outcome
Procedure aims to protect the exposed spinal cord
Dr. K Aparna Sharma from the maternal-fetal medicine team confirmed that both the mother and fetus were stable and recovering well after surgery.
The procedure aims to protect the exposed spinal cord from further injury during pregnancy.
Professor Deepak Gupta, who led the neurosurgical team, said prenatal repair could reduce hindbrain herniation and hydrocephalus treatment in carefully selected cases.
It could also improve early lower-limb function and chances of independent walking, but he cautioned it was not a cure.
Surgical risks
Risks involved in fetal surgery
Doctors have warned that fetal surgery carries risks such as premature labor, preterm delivery, bleeding, infection, and complications from the uterine scar.
It requires careful patient selection and close monitoring of both mother and fetus.
More than 30 clinicians and nurses participated in this groundbreaking procedure which was provided free of cost under the Indian government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK).
AIIMS plans to develop a structured fetal-care program to make this life-saving procedure accessible to eligible families in India.