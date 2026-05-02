AIIMS Delhi rolls out India's 1st portable bedside MRI

Dr Shailesh Gaikwad highlights ICU benefit

The portable MRI is already in use at AIIMS's Center for Neurological Conditions and is expected to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of stroke, trauma, pediatric neurological conditions, and post-operative neurosurgical cases.

Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad calls it "This is meant for critically ill patients in the ICU. If a patient is unstable, there is no need to take them out of that environment, we can bring the MRI to them."

since it lets doctors act faster during emergencies and could seriously improve outcomes for people who need urgent care.