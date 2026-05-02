AIIMS Delhi rolls out India's 1st portable bedside MRI
AIIMS Delhi just rolled out India's first portable bedside MRI machine, making it way easier to get quick brain scans for patients who are too sick to be moved.
This device can be wheeled right into ICUs or emergency rooms, so doctors don't have to risk shifting critically ill patients just for imaging.
Dr Shailesh Gaikwad highlights ICU benefit
The portable MRI is already in use at AIIMS's Center for Neurological Conditions and is expected to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of stroke, trauma, pediatric neurological conditions, and post-operative neurosurgical cases.
Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad calls it "This is meant for critically ill patients in the ICU. If a patient is unstable, there is no need to take them out of that environment, we can bring the MRI to them."
since it lets doctors act faster during emergencies and could seriously improve outcomes for people who need urgent care.