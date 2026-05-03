India's first portable MRI system goes live at AIIMS
What's the story
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has launched India's first portable bedside Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system. The ultra-low-field device can be directly wheeled to a patient's bedside, enabling quick brain imaging for critically ill patients in ICUs, emergency settings, and neurosurgical care. The technology is already in use at the Centre for Neurological Conditions under Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad.
Technological advancement
Expected to improve response times in emergencies
The portable MRI system is expected to significantly improve response times in emergencies where the conventional imaging may be delayed or unsafe. It will also help diagnose and monitor conditions like stroke, trauma, pediatric neurological disorders, and post-operative neurosurgical cases. The development of this technology was supported by Radiosurgery Global Ltd after receiving regulatory approval in India.
Clinical importance
Not a replacement, but a complement to conventional systems
Dr. Gaikwad clarified that the portable MRI is not meant to replace conventional systems, but to complement them in critical scenarios. He said, "It is an ultra-low-field system with lower resolution compared to regular MRI machines." However, he stressed its importance in making timely bedside decisions when time is critical. The focus should remain on its practical value rather than overstating its capabilities.
Patient care
The portable MRI system can be wheeled to the bedside
The portable MRI system addresses the problem of delayed imaging for critically ill patients, who are often moved to imaging suites. This movement can be difficult, risky, or sometimes not possible at all. With this new technology, the clinicians can wheel the system to the bedside and capture brain images precisely when and where they are needed most.