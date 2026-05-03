India's first portable MRI system goes live at AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has launched India 's first portable bedside Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system. The ultra-low-field device can be directly wheeled to a patient's bedside, enabling quick brain imaging for critically ill patients in ICUs, emergency settings, and neurosurgical care. The technology is already in use at the Centre for Neurological Conditions under Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad.

Technological advancement Expected to improve response times in emergencies The portable MRI system is expected to significantly improve response times in emergencies where the conventional imaging may be delayed or unsafe. It will also help diagnose and monitor conditions like stroke, trauma, pediatric neurological disorders, and post-operative neurosurgical cases. The development of this technology was supported by Radiosurgery Global Ltd after receiving regulatory approval in India.

Clinical importance Not a replacement, but a complement to conventional systems Dr. Gaikwad clarified that the portable MRI is not meant to replace conventional systems, but to complement them in critical scenarios. He said, "It is an ultra-low-field system with lower resolution compared to regular MRI machines." However, he stressed its importance in making timely bedside decisions when time is critical. The focus should remain on its practical value rather than overstating its capabilities.

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